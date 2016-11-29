Alliance Francaise hosting theatre from French Guiana

PRESS RELEASE – Alliance Francaise of Saint Lucia with its Director Evelyne Gasse, is fulfilling its mandate of cultural exchange between the English speaking countries and the French Territories of the region, by hosting the play ‘A Petites Pierres’ (translation ‘With Small Stones’).
This is a play written by Gustave Akakpo. It has been written in the French language which is spoken in Togo, Africa, which is very close to the Creole language of French Guiana of the ‘Bushinengués’ and includes many proverbs with African Twists.
The actors are from the Company Cie Ks and CO of French Guiana with stage Directorship by Ewlyne Guillaume.
The play is about a young girl in a village who allows herself to be seduced by “one who returns from the mainland” and this is a crime.
Her father and ex-future father-in-law are in agreement to organize the stoning of this young woman, as is the custom, because according to tradition, the body of the woman belongs to the man.
Her eldest sister, being a feminist assisted by the girl’s young lover tries to foil the stoning by using countless strategies.
The play combines all the misunderstandings, mixes the tragic with the burlesque, the poetry and the trivia, it is also juicy and very colorful, savage and yet humanistic. A Petites Pierres is a mixture of comedy and tragedy which brings lots of laughter but also many anxious moments.
This play takes place at The Alliance Francaise, The Pyramid, Point Seraphine, Wednesday November 30th at 8:00pm. It is free for all members of the Alliance Francaise.
Who is Gustave Akakpo? The French language is not close to the Creole dialect.Most people from the English speaking Caribbean who speak creole cannot speak French. The only place where I have come across people speaking all three languages namely Creole, French and English is in St Martin. Togo is not the only country which speaks French. I am assuming that the playwright is from over there. Why can't someone from French Guyana put a play together? Why do people have to wait for others from far-flung places to come to do things for them? The people in our region are obsess with foreign intervention in their cultural and business affairs.
Why don't we do things for ourselves instead of having others do it for us? We need to put the past behind us and to move on - we are living in the 21st century.