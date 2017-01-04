Alleged burglary at Soufriere clothing store

The window of a small clothing store located opposite the Soufriere Catholic Church was shattered after a burglar reportedly threw a rock through the glass to enter the shop.
A resident of the area told St. Lucia News Online (SNO) that the discovery was made on Wednesday morning by several people who were passing the area on their way to the Soufriere/Castries bus stand.
The resident said she is not sure if the owner of the Speculator Store was advised of the alleged burglary, but from all indications, it seems that they were not, because the front door remains locked.
No further details available at this time.
