Dr. Fletcher praised for role in climate change fight

By SNO Staff
January 6, 2017
Dr. James Fletcher

Prime Minister Allen Chastanet has again heaped praises on former minister for Sustainable Development Dr. James Fletcher for his role in leading climate change negotiations on behalf of the Caribbean region.

Chastanet thanked the former government, particularly Dr. Fletcher, who was Saint Lucia’s minister with responsibility for climate change for the leadership role at Climate Change Conference in Paris (COP21).

“Dr. Fletcher was part of the Saint Lucia delegation and Caribbean team, helping us to continue those negotiations,” Chastanet said, referring to COP22 held in Morocco during November 2016.

Before that, the former minister was invited in August 2016, by the Climate Vulnerable Forum (CVF) to address the CVF High Level Climate Policy Forum in Manilla, Philippines.

Dr. Fletcher is not only recognized regionally, but internationally as an effective climate change negotiator.

He led the way for two major agreements to be signed at the COP21, which will in the long term, provide Saint Lucia and CARICOM with the legal framework to protect their ecosystems.

And because of  his effective work, COP21 adopted the region’s tag line “One point five to stay alive.”

