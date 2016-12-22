$60,000 for Faces of Cancer and St. Lucia Cancer Society

PRESS RELEASE – The fifth annual CIBC FirstCaribbean Walk for the Cure has raised $60,000.00, which was donated to the St. Lucia Cancer Society and Faces of Cancer.

Every year Walk for the Cure coincides with the Canadian Breast Cancer Foundation’s CIBC Run for the Cure, and is held in each territory CIBC FirstCaribbean operates throughout the Caribbean.

A record number of persons participated in this year’s Walk for the Cure, which was held simultaneously in Gros Islet and Vieux Fort. This year $60,000 was raised from the walk and other fundraising activities during the month of October. Paula Alfred of Faces of Cancer and Mc. Karey Louis of St. Lucia Cancer Society were on hand to receive a donation of $30,000 each for their respective organisations.

Country Manager, Ladesa James-Williams noted that, “with each Walk for the Cure we hope to raise the level of awareness about cancer and promote early detection and prevention practices. We know our donation will go a long way in alleviating the financial stress associated with cancer treatment, and will make a difference in a number of lives impacted by cancer.”

The bank also expressed a special thank you to a number of sponsors and well-wishers who were on board this year to lend their support to the St. Lucia Cancer Society and Faces of Cancer, and these include: Sandals, Ernst & Young, Guardsman, Cable & Wireless/Flow, Digicel, Visa, Going Places Travel, Tata Consultancy, St Lucia International Financial Centre, Blue Waters, LUCELEC (St Lucia Electricity Services Ltd), Domino’s Pizza, Beyond Limits Design & Construction, Touch Therapies Day Spa, Cool Water Day Spa, Healing Spa, Benny’s Beauty Salon, Beauty & Beyond Day Spa, Hot Cutz Barber Salon, T & J Electronics Printing, Sea Island Cotton Shop, M&C Group, Massy Distributors, Renwick & Company, Ultra Mart, Courts / Unicomer, Dr Owen Gabriel, Dr David Bristol, Dr Tayna Destang-Beaubrun, Volunteer St Lucia, ExelSign, The Trophy Centre, Junes Catering, Pink Plantation House, Vels Fitness Studio, Labordes Gym, Kwad Gym, Clinton “Chacho” Didier and the Soca Fit Movement, Love FM, The Wave, Radio 100 Helen FM, Walker & Company Ltd, Garnet & Clara Greene Enterprises, Goddards Catering, Debbies Homemade Foods, SMJ Beverages, Total Life Changes, Sugar Beach Hotel, Mr Irvin Emmanuel, Alliance Francaise, Brawo, The Voucher Company, Felly Belly, The Cell and Hewanorra Air Cargo Services.

The Walk for the Cure is held in 17 countries in which CIBC FirstCaribbean operates. This year the regional Walks raised a combined total of US $500,000. The bank’s parent company, CIBC, has contributed to breast cancer research for more than 20 years, donating more than CND $20M annually to the Canadian Breast Cancer Foundation following its own Run for the Cure.

Planning for the Walk for the Cure 2017 has already begun.