37th Annual National Sports Awards set for February

PRESS RELEASE – The Department of Youth Development and Sports is honoured to be hosting of the 37th Annual National Sports Awards on February 18th, 2017.

The national sporting federations have been engaged and provided with the nomination forms to facilitate the process as we seek to celebrate the achievements of our athletes.

Plans for hosting this prestigious award during the National Independence Calendar began in November and is on schedule as the 2016 calendar ends.

The department solicits the co-operation of the national sporting federations in returning completed nomination forms by Friday, 30th December, 2016.

All federations are encouraged to submit nominations in order for the country to highlight and honour the achievements of our sports men and women.

