2017 College Player Showcase: Second Trial

PRESS RELEASE – Thirty local student-athletes have been selected to participate in the second trial ahead of the 2017 College Player Showcase.
The Sab Sporting Facility will come alive this Saturday January 7, 2017 when 30 student athletes from across the island will participate in the second trial ahead of the Free Kick Foundation’s 2017 College Player Showcase.
On December 17, 2017 a larger contingent of male and female student athletes were introduced to a series of drills aimed at assessing their speed, body control, agility and ball control reaction. The performance for each participant provided a baseline, which will be used to assess their improvement. Using the criteria for selection to US Universities, the best 30 student athletes were selected to attend this Saturday’s trial.
As in the previous trial, the same 3-member coaching team led by Senior National Head Coach Francis ‘Baba’ Lastic will manage the activities, scheduled to run from 11am to 4:30pm.
To date 1 female and 10 male coaches have confirmed their attendance for the January 20 to 22, 2017 College Player Showcase, noting that in addition to the St. Lucian contingent, these coaches will also get to see the best from the rest of the OECS.
The Showcase is a collaboration between Free Kick Foundation, the St. Lucia Football Association, and the Ministries of Youth and Sports, and Tourism.
Media houses are encouraged to take advantage of this opportunity to interview coaches and student athletes on issues relating to this worthwhile initiative.