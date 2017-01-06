20 Courts customers win $700 worth of electricity each

PRESS RELEASE – Saint Lucia’s Leading retailer of the world’s best brands in home appliances and furniture products, Courts St Lucia, kick starts the New Year with a special gift for twenty of the company’s valued customers.
The superstore announced that any customer who purchased a Mabe appliance from October 22nd to November 30th 2016 would have qualified to win this grand prize. The Mabe brand represents a huge component of the Appliance category available for sale at Courts. Mabe’s appliances are part of daily life in 72 countries around the world, mostly in the form of stoves, refrigerators and washing machines, equipment that currently account for a generous slice of the domestic and international market.
Combined with offers for the Season to include “Pay Nothing Down and Nothing Further Until March 2017”, “Get a Chance to win $27 000 with the purchase of any Frigidaire Appliance”, The Mabe offer “Get a chance to win $700 worth of Electricity”, was well received by the general public.
The winners of $700 worth of Electricity compliments Courts and Mabe are: Sebastian Jn.Pierre, Sheenique Melius, Flora Glasgow, Donat Hippolyte, Herbert Severin, Dwight James, Amanda John, Frances Natram, Jean Claude St.Marie, Celine Francois, Wonetta Bicor, Scyla Murray, Alan Hippolyte, Lyndell Hippolyte, Sylvester Alexander, Lyche George, Dwane Antoine, Eloise Gillette, Michael S. Charlery and Sandy Rosemond Monrose.
The management and staff of Courts St Lucia would like to congratulate our winners once again. Courts would like to thank all of our valued customers for shopping with us during the Christmas season.