Shamrock Sports Club and Massy Stores provides Christmas hamper

unnamed-1

seated from right to left: Steve,Junior Mathurin, Roland Cox, Anthony Albert front row: Benedict T.M. Joseph (President)

PRESS RELEASE – The Shamrock Sports Club in partnership with the Massy Stores provided a hamper as a “Christmas Good Cheer” to one of the founding members of the Club Mr. Stephen “Steve” Phillip.

This activity is the third annual  one of its kind undertaken by the Club, and in the handing over ceremony which took place at Steve’s family home in Bois Patat on Boxing Day, Club President  Benedict T.M. Joseph, thanked Steve for his loyalty and longetivity to the Shamrock Sports Club.
unnamed-2

From right to left : Steve and family members

An elated Steve was very thankful for the gesture extended to him, and he used the opportunity to reminisce on some nostalgic  moments during the formation of the Club.

Veteran club member and historian Roland Cox who was also on hand during the presentation ceremony reminded the gathering that Steve was one of the first members who proudly adorned the Shamrock Sports Club blazer in 1959  (which he has maintained to this very day)
